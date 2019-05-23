President Donald J. Trump Approves Disaster Declaration for the Navajo Nation

News

Washington, DC - Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists for the Navajo Nation and ordered Federal aid to supplement the Tribe’s efforts in the areas affected by a snowstorm and flooding from February 21 to February 24, 2019.

Federal funding is available to the Navajo Nation and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work resulting from the snowstorm and flooding. In addition, Federal funding is available to the Navajo Nation on a cost-sharing basis for snow assistance for a continuous 48-hour period during or proximate to the incident period.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Navajo Nation.

Pete Gaynor, Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Benigno Bern Ruiz as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribe and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.