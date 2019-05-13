Matthew J. DeSarno Named Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office

News

Dallas, Texas - FBI Director Christopher Wray has named Matthew J. DeSarno as special agent in charge of the Dallas Field Office. Mr. DeSarno has served as the special agent in charge of the Criminal Division in the Washington Field Office since 2018.

Mr. DeSarno joined the FBI as a special agent in 2002. Throughout his career, he has focused primarily on violent gang activity and counterterrorism matters. He first served in the San Diego Field Office, where he was assigned to the gang group of the Violent Crimes Task Force. He was promoted to supervisory special agent in 2007 and assigned to the Safe Streets and Gang Unit at FBI Headquarters, where he provided program management oversight and support for gang investigations throughout the country.

In 2009, DeSarno was transferred to the Chicago Field Office, where he led the Joint Task Force on Gangs. He was promoted in 2013 to assistant special agent in charge, managing the white-collar, public corruption, and civil rights programs in Chicago. He later assumed responsibility for the violent crime, transnational organized crime, SWAT, evidence response, and crisis negotiation programs in Chicago.

DeSarno was named the chief of the Strategic Operations Section of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters in 2015. He oversaw the Bureau’s efforts in global counterterrorism targeting and counterterrorism human intelligence operations overseas. In 2017, he was promoted to deputy assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division, where he provided leadership oversight for the FBI’s international terrorism investigations and operations.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. DeSarno served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army assigned to the First Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas. His time in the Army included a deployment to Bosnia-Herzegovina as part of the NATO Stabilization Force monitoring compliance with the Dayton Peace Accords, and apprehending persons indicted for war crimes.