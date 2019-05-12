Texas Man Found Guilty of Conspiring to Support ISIS

News

Dallas, Texas - A federal jury convicted a Dallas, Texas man on multiple terror charges, Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers and U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox for the Northern District of Texas announced Monday.

Following a three-and-a-half day trial, Said Azzam Mohamad Rahim, a 42-year-old United States citizen, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO), one count of attempting to provide material support to an FTO, and six counts of making false statements involving international terrorism to federal authorities.

“Said Azzam Mohamad Rahim operated online to spread ISIS’s poisonous message of hate and violence,” said Assistant Attorney General Demers. “Then he attempted to travel to support ISIS and he lied to the FBI when questioned about his activities. With the jury’s guilty verdicts, he is being held accountable for his crimes. I want to thank the prosecutors, agents, and analysts who are responsible for this result.”

“We will not allow radical terrorists motivated by dangerous ideologies to promote violence against innocent people,” said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. “The Justice Department is committed to combatting terror at home and abroad.”

According to evidence presented at trial, Mr. Rahim moderated a social media channel dedicated to recruiting fighters for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, or ISIS, a State Department designated terror group.

Mr. Rahim used Zello, a push-to-talk direct messaging application, to promote violence in ISIS’s name, prosecutors said.

Records showed he spent hours on Zello’s “State of the Islamic Caliphate” channel, where he touted acts of terror under various monikers:

“Kill and do not consult anyone,” he said in July 2016. “Kill by any means, smash his head on the wall, spit in his face, burn -- I mean anything, anything – poison, anything.”

“Brothers! What are you waiting for?,” he said a month later. “Mobilize and perform jihad for the cause of Allah…. Some of the brothers mobilized from this channel, they were amongst us. ”

He even praised several terrorist attacks after the fact.

“I was happy for this act,” Rahim said after a truck barreled into a crowd of people in Nice, France, killing 86. “Those dogs.”

Mr. Rahim was arrested on March 5, 2017 at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, where he was attempting to board a flight to Amman, Jordan. Asked by agents if he had ever supported ISIS, advocated travel for the purposes of jihad, promoted violence on ISIS’s behalf, or encouraged anyone to kill infidels at the urging of ISIS spokesman Abu Mohammed Al Adnani, Mr. Rahim said “no.”

Rahim now faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each material support count and eight years for each false statement count, for a total of up to 88 years imprisonment. The FBI, the U.S. Department of State – Diplomatic Security Services and the Joint Terrorism Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Errin Martin and Trial Attorney Taryn Meeks of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section prosecuted the case. U.S. District Court Judge Jane J. Boyle presided over the trial.