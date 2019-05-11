This National Small Business Week, the focus is on cybersecurity

News

Washington, DC - It’s National Small Business Week, a time when we celebrate the businesses that make our communities thrive. For the FTC, it’s an opportunity to let business owners know that when it comes to protecting your business from cyber threats, you’re not alone. The federal government has resources to help you address common cyber threats and create a culture of cybersecurity at your company.

The materials at FTC.gov/Cybersecurity were introduced last year in cooperation with DHS, NIST, and the SBA. They include videos, interactive quizzes, and fact sheets on these topics:

Cybersecurity Basics

Understanding the NIST Cybersecurity Framework

Physical Security

Ransomware

Phishing

Business Email Imposters

Tech Support Scams

Vendor Security

Email Authentication

Hiring a Web Host

Secure Remote Access

Cyber Insurance

There’s also a Guide for Employers to help business owners use the materials to train employees and share them with vendors and others connected to their business. The Cybersecurity for Small Business materials are written in to-the-point terminology with a minimum of tech-speak. And now all that information is also available in Spanish.

FTC’s Cybersecurity for Small Business publication, which you can order for free at FTC.gov/Bulkorder.