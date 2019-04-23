Wisconsin Woman Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Provide Material Support to ISIS

News

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - A Wisconsin woman pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers, U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin and Acting Special Agent in Charge Michelle Sutphin of the FBI's Milwaukee Field Office announced the plea.

Waheba Issa Dais, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to ISIS, based upon her conduct in support of the terrorist organization in 2018.

According to admissions made in connection with her plea, Dais used hacked Facebook accounts in order to support ISIS. Using these accounts, she pledged her allegiance to ISIS on numerous occasions, communicated with and encouraged other ISIS supporters who described their plans to conduct attacks, disseminated information about explosives and biological weapons, and attempted to recruit new members to ISIS’s cause. For example, Dais posted videos providing step-by-step instructions on how to make an explosive belt and TNT, and she provided a detailed recipe for the poison Ricin. Dais also maintained encrypted social-media channels, where she posted messages encouraging ISIS supporters who could not travel to ISIS-controlled lands to conduct terrorist attacks in their home countries. Through those encrypted channels, she also provided detailed information about explosives, guns, attack planning, and target selection.

Dais faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, a maximum life term of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000. Her sentencing is set for Sept. 12, 2019 before Judge Pamela Pepper.

This conviction is the result of an extensive investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Milwaukee Field Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca Taibleson and Trial Attorney Jennifer Burke of the National Security Division.