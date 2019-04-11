News

Washington, DC - One Nomination and One Withdrawal Sent to the Senate:

NOMINATION SENT TO THE SENATE:

Kate Marie Byrnes, of Florida, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of North Macedonia.

WITHDRAWAL SENT TO THE SENATE:

Kate Marie Byrnes, of Florida, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Macedonia, which was sent to the Senate on January 16, 2019