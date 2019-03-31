Navajo Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Robbery

News

Phoenix, Arizona - On Monday, Kaniel Singer, 35, of Middle Mesa, Arizona and a member of the Navajo Nation, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan to 57 months in prison, followed by a term of three years of supervised release. Singer had previously pleaded guilty to robbery.

On March 22, 2017, while driving across the Navajo Indian Reservation on US-160, the victim sustained a flat tire. While trying to change the tire, and waiting for roadside assistance, Singer pulled up with two unknown males and told the victim he was being robbed. After the victim complied with Singer’s demands by handing over his personal belongings, Singer ordered the victim into the victim’s car and drove off, threatening to kill the victim while traveling at speeds close to 80 mph. When Singer slowed down and turned onto a dirt road, the victim was able to jump out of his vehicle and run to the highway for assistance.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Nation Department of Law Enforcement. The prosecution was handled by Christina J. Reid-Moore, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.