Leader Of Serial Robbery Crew Sentenced To Over 17 Years In Prison

Las Vegas, Nevada - The leader of a serial robbery crew was sentenced today to 210 months in federal prison for two armed robberies in Las Vegas, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

Cortez Harris, 29, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II sentenced Harris to five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on the morning of July 13, 2017, Harris and co-conspirators Leonard Tremillo Jr., Janellcie Gibbons, and a juvenile robbed a convenience store located on S. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas. Harris pointed a firearm towards the customers in the lobby, then he and the juvenile walked behind the counter. He then pointed the firearm at an employee and told the victim to open the safe. After the victim gave Harris money from the safe, he demanded more money, pointed the gun at her head, and threatened to kill her. Tremillo stayed in the lobby with the customers. They stole approximately $1,626, and fled from the business.

Less than one hour later, Harris and his co-conspirators robbed a cash advance business located on E. Bonanza Rd. Harris approached an employee and told her not to call the police while he held a firearm to her head. During the robbery, Harris pistol-whipped the victim. They stole approximately $4,838, and fled in a get-away car driven by co-conspirator, Janellcie Gibbons.

Law enforcement identified Harris and his co-conspirators from video surveillance footage at both businesses. The robbery crew was linked to a larger series of armed robberies in Utah, Texas, and Colorado, between July 3 and July 25, 2017.

Leonard Tremillo Jr. pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 108 months in prison; Janellcie Gibbons pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 87 months in prison; and the juvenile co-conspirator pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Texas for a related robbery.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Michael prosecuted the case.