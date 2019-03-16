US job openings rise, outnumber the unemployed by 1 million

News

Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press via The White House

Written by Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press via The White House

Washington, DC - U.S. employers posted nearly 7.6 million open jobs in January, near a record high set in November.

The Labor Department said Friday that hiring also rose and the number of people quitting their jobs picked up. Quits are a sign of a healthy economy, because people typically leave a job for another, usually higher-paying, one.

The tally of available jobs now outnumbers the unemployed by roughly 1 million. Openings began to outpace the unemployed last spring, for the first time in the 18 years the data has been tracked.

…

The strong job market is already pushing up wages more quickly, with hourly wages rising in February at the fastest pace in nine years.

…

Nearly 3.5 million people quit their jobs in January, up 2.9 percent from the previous month. That could force employers to pay more to prevent their workers from quitting.

…

The JOLTS report suggests the job market remains strong and bolsters most analysts’ expectations that steady hiring and rising wages will support faster growth later this year.

…

Read the full article here.