Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts:

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Michael O. Johanns of Nebraska, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

J. Tucker Bailey of Virginia, to be a Member of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

Andrew Kerwin Maloney of Virginia, to be a Member (Private Life) of the Board of Trustees of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian Institution for the remainder of a six-year term, expiring October 23, 2024.