Vice President Pence’s Meeting With His Majesty King Abdullah II Of Jordan

Washington, DC - Vice President Mike Pence met today with His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to discuss the bilateral relationship, the fight against ISIS, and regional dynamics. The Vice President expressed the Administration’s commitment to supporting Jordan’s economy and congratulated His Majesty on the successful London Initiative meeting last month in the United Kingdom.

The two leaders also discussed President Trump’s decision to maintain a residual U.S. presence in Syria and opportunities to work more closely on countering terrorism in the region.