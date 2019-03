News

Washington, DC - Two Nominations Sent to the Senate:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

William B. Kilbride, of Tennessee, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority for a term expiring May 18, 2023, vice Eric Martin Satz, term expired.

Julie Reiskin, of Colorado, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Legal Services Corporation for a term expiring July 13, 2019. (Reappointment)