Dominican Republic Independence Day

News

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States, I extend congratulations to the people of the Dominican Republic on your 175th anniversary of independence.

"The United States and the Dominican Republic enjoy a strong relationship rooted in familial and cultural ties and a long history of cooperation on security, trade and investment, disaster preparedness, and education. We value the Dominican Republic’s leadership on issues of regional interest, including as a member of the United National Security Council this year. Your country has played an essential role in promoting democracy in the hemisphere and contributing to the prosperity of our peoples. We look forward to deepening our partnership with the Dominican Republic through the U.S.-Caribbean 2020 initiative as we work towards a future of mutual security, growth, and prosperity.

"The United States values our longstanding friendship and wishes the citizens of the Dominican Republic a happy Independence Day celebration."