Acting Attorney General Whitaker Statement on the Federal Commission on School Safety Comprehensive Resource Guide

Washington, DC - Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker Tuesday released the following statement:

"The Trump administration is taking action to prevent and deter violence in our schools," Acting Attorney General Whitaker said. "The Department of Justice is already directing funding to hire school resource officers, improving our background check systems, and prosecuting violent offenders at record levels. Today's report provides a substantive blueprint for this Administration's next steps to protect our young people. The Department of Justice will continue to support first responders and provide training for law enforcement officers and school personnel. I want to thank all of my fellow commissioners for their hard work on this report and thank the President for making our kids a priority."