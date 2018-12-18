President Donald J. Trump Approves Virginia Disaster Declaration

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Virginia and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Michael from October 9 to October 16, 2018.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the Tropical Storm Michael in the counties of Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Campbell, Charlotte, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Floyd, Fluvanna, Franklin, Halifax, King and Queen, Lunenburg, Montgomery, New Kent, Northumberland, Nottoway, Pittsylvania, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Rappahannock, Richmond, Roanoke and the independent cities of Danville and Galax.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for all areas within the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Brock Long, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Donald L. Keldsen as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and additional areas may be designated for assistance after the assessments are fully completed.