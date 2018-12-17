Contractor Indicted for Selling Falsified Resumes and Counterfeit Training Certificates to Individuals Seeking Employment on U.S. Contracts in Afghanistan

News

Washington, DC - A former U.S. government contractor was charged in an indictment filed Wednesday for his alleged role in selling falsified resumes and counterfeit U.S. government training certificates to individuals seeking employment on U.S. government contracts in Afghanistan between 2012 and 2015, announced Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John F. Sopko.

Antonio Jones, 39, of Yorktown, Virginia, was charged in the District of South Carolina with one count of conspiracy to defraud government contractors and the United States, nine counts of wire fraud and three counts of false statements. Jones is scheduled to make his initial appearance in the District of South Carolina on Jan. 22, 2019.

The indictment alleges that Jones created an entity known as Wolverine Inc., through which he offered job placement services to clients seeking employment with U.S. government contractors in Afghanistan and elsewhere. Jones allegedly falsified his clients’ resumes and manufactured counterfeit U.S. government training certificates for his clients to make them appear more qualified than they actually were. Jones and his clients then used the falsified documents in job applications that were submitted to U.S. government contractors, the indictment alleges. At least two U.S. government contractors, one of which was based in the District of South Carolina, working on a multibillion-dollar Defense Department contract hired personnel allegedly based on false documents that Jones created and supplied or caused to be supplied to them.

This case was investigated by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, the FBI, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service and the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command. The case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorney Michael P. McCarthy of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section.