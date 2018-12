News

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Robert A. Mandell, of Florida, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for a term expiring January 31, 2022, vice Brent Franklin Nelsen, term expired.

Don Munce, of Florida, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for a term expiring January 31, 2024, vice Loretta Cheryl Sutliff, term expired.