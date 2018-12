News

Washington, DC - On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, the President signed into law:

S. 140, the “Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2018,” which authorizes appropriations for the United States Coast Guard and the Federal Maritime Commission through Fiscal Year 2019; reauthorizes the Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hydrographic services program through Fiscal Year 2023; and modifies the regulation of vessel incidental discharge and ballast water.