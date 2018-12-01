News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists for Tohono O’odham Nation and ordered Federal aid to supplement the Tribe’s efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from October 1 to October 3, 2018.

Federal funding is available to the Tohono O’odham Nation and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Tohono O’odham Nation.

Brock Long, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Mark Wingate as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribe and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.