Phoenix, Arizona - Wednesday, Governor Doug Ducey ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset Thursday, November 29, 2018 in honor of the life and legacy of Congressman Ed Pastor, who passed away Tuesday night. Flags will also be lowered on the day of interment, which has not been set.

“Today, Arizona mourns the loss of an Arizona trailblazer and true public servant, Congressman Ed Pastor," said Governor Ducey. "Born in Claypool, Arizona, Congressman Pastor served 23 years in Congress, becoming the first Latino to represent Arizona in Congress. Before that, Congressman Pastor served three terms as a Maricopa County Supervisor, as an aide to Governor Raul Castro, in numerous community roles, and as a high school chemistry teacher. The first in his family to graduate from college, he earned both a bachelor of arts degree in chemistry and law degree from Arizona State University. My deepest sympathies go out to Congressman Pastor’s family and loved ones. In honor of his life of service, I'm ordering flags across the state be lowered to half-staff in recognition of the long-lasting impact he will leave on Arizona.”