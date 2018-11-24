News

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales are credited with saving the life of a U.S. infant this past Friday.

Officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing assisted a 41-year-old woman who was attempting to re-enter the U.S. from Mexico. As the Arizona woman crossed through a SENTRI lane, she was calling agents to help with her 2-month-old son who was not breathing and possibly choking. Agents quickly closed the lane and began to triage the baby. The CBP officer quickly began to perform gentle chest compressions and breathe into the patients’ mouth. Once the baby regained consciousness and began to breathe on his own, he was handed back to his mother. The woman drove the baby on her own to the local hospital without further incident.

Last Wednesday, officers at the Port of Nogales saved the life of a 22-year-old California man who had reportedly overdosed on drugs while in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Officers administered Naloxone to get the unresponsive male breathing once again.

Nogales Area Port Director Michael Humphries praised the efforts of his officers, who have been responsible for two lifesaving efforts within the past week. “This incident is another perfect example of how CBP officers are prepared for a variety of potential situations.” He added, “Their quick and professional response led to saving this baby’s life.”