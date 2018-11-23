News

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales are being credited with saving the life of a U.S. citizen Wednesday, suspected of a drug overdose.

Officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing assisted an unconscious 22-year-old California man who reportedly was carried to the crossing, accompanied by his parents, where officers immediately began administering CPR. Suspecting a drug overdose, a medically trained CBP officer administered Naloxone, a narcotic blocker used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioids. Once the man regained consciousness, he was transported to a local hospital by Nogales (Arizona) EMS.

Nogales Area Port Director Michael Humphries praised the efforts of his officers. “This incident is a perfect example of how CBP officers are prepared for a variety of potential situations. Their quick and professional response led to saving this person’s life,” he said.