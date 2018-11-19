News

Washington, DC - Voters elect their representatives for one purpose, and one purpose only: to produce and enact legislation that will make their lives better. They don’t put them in office to seek revenge. But, Democrats will have a majority in the House of Representatives come January and many are hell bent on mischief and then some.

They want to cause as much trouble as possible for Republicans, in general, and President Trump, in particular. They are “Trump Tormentors” and they are far from what used to be called, the “loyal opposition.” They live only to make life miserable for the party in power, notwithstanding the negative impact it has on Americans and the American way of life.

It’s true that Nancy Pelosi [D-CA], who will likely be elected Speaker by her fellow Democrats, told PBS recently “for those who want impeachment, that’s not what our caucus is about.” And, as Congressman Emanuel Cleaver [D-MO] put it during a Fox News interview: “our goal in Congress should be to pass policies that benefit the American people, period.”

But then, Rep. Jerry Nadler [D-NY] shouted into his cell phone during a trip on the Acela between New York and Washington D.C. that impeachment would be high up on his agenda when he takes over the House Judiciary Committee in a few months. Mollie Hemingway, a senior editor at the Federalist, happened to be on the same train, in the same car as Nadler and overheard the phone conversation.

The fact is that an impeachment attempt is top of mind for too many Democrats. A lot of progressives were elected to Congress this year and, based on their rhetoric during the midterm campaigns; they apparently want to initiate a movement to turn the U.S.A. into a new Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

Meanwhile, Nadler said last month he’ll also be gunning for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Despite undergoing one of the most exhaustive investigations ever for a Supreme Court nominee, Nadler says he will further investigate allegations of misconduct and perjury on the part of Justice Kavanaugh.

And then you have Adam Schiff [D-CA] who says he wants to go open yet another probe into whether Mr. Trump conspired with Russia during the 2016 Presidential Election campaign. This, despite the fact that special counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating that allegation for nearly a year and a half.

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings [D-MD] also wants a piece of President Trump. He says the president is guilty of “gross misconduct” in the way he dealt with the Hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, among other things, when he takes over the House Oversight Committee.

Are they jealous of how President Trump and a united Republican Congress in just two years managed to right the Ship of State after eight years of recession, mounting debt, rising unemployment and higher taxes?

It would appear that, in the 2018 Midterm Elections, Democrats elected bullies who are out to torment the president instead of lawmakers who seek a bipartisan approach to making America great again. Perhaps President Trump was right when he said “The Democrat party has become an angry, ruthless, unhinged mob determined to get power by any means necessary.”

As the nation’s largest Conservative senior advocacy organization, our Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] is rededicating itself to the task of restoring a sense of decency and sanity in America’s political life.