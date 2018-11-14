News

Holiday Safety 2018

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department encourages the public to revisit good safety practices during this Holiday Season.

When parking at home:

  • Take all valuables out of your vehicle.
  • Lock all windows and doors.
  • Don’t leave your car unattended while it is running.

When parking while out:

  • Park in a well-lighted area.
  • Lock windows and doors.
  • Hide all shopping bags and gifts in the trunk.

Protecting your home:

  • Don’t leave gifts and valuables where they can be seen from outside.
  • Be extra cautious about locking doors and windows.
  • Turn on lights and a radio or TV so it looks like someone is home.

When you’re out:

  • Even if you are rushed, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings and people around you.
  • Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.
  • Don’t carry too many packages and carry your purse close to your body and put your wallet in the front of your pants pocket.
  • Do not leave your purse in the shopping cart unattended.
  • Shop with friends or relatives there is safety in numbers.

When you’re at home:

  • Keep an eye out for people and vehicles that are unfamiliar and seem out of the ordinary.
  • Be careful of door-to-door solicitors, people asking to use your phone and people offering to help around the house in exchange for some cash.
  • If solicited by telephone, do not give out personal information; ask them to send you information.
  • Be vigilant about fraudulent scams, especially on the internet.  When in doubt, call the official number and check it out.