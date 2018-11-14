News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department encourages the public to revisit good safety practices during this Holiday Season.

When parking at home:

Take all valuables out of your vehicle.

Lock all windows and doors.

Don’t leave your car unattended while it is running.

When parking while out:

Park in a well-lighted area.

Lock windows and doors.

Hide all shopping bags and gifts in the trunk.

Protecting your home:

Don’t leave gifts and valuables where they can be seen from outside.

Be extra cautious about locking doors and windows.

Turn on lights and a radio or TV so it looks like someone is home.

When you’re out:

Even if you are rushed, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings and people around you.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Don’t carry too many packages and carry your purse close to your body and put your wallet in the front of your pants pocket.

Do not leave your purse in the shopping cart unattended.

Shop with friends or relatives there is safety in numbers.

When you’re at home: