Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department encourages the public to revisit good safety practices during this Holiday Season.
When parking at home:
- Take all valuables out of your vehicle.
- Lock all windows and doors.
- Don’t leave your car unattended while it is running.
When parking while out:
- Park in a well-lighted area.
- Lock windows and doors.
- Hide all shopping bags and gifts in the trunk.
Protecting your home:
- Don’t leave gifts and valuables where they can be seen from outside.
- Be extra cautious about locking doors and windows.
- Turn on lights and a radio or TV so it looks like someone is home.
When you’re out:
- Even if you are rushed, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings and people around you.
- Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.
- Don’t carry too many packages and carry your purse close to your body and put your wallet in the front of your pants pocket.
- Do not leave your purse in the shopping cart unattended.
- Shop with friends or relatives there is safety in numbers.
When you’re at home:
- Keep an eye out for people and vehicles that are unfamiliar and seem out of the ordinary.
- Be careful of door-to-door solicitors, people asking to use your phone and people offering to help around the house in exchange for some cash.
- If solicited by telephone, do not give out personal information; ask them to send you information.
- Be vigilant about fraudulent scams, especially on the internet. When in doubt, call the official number and check it out.