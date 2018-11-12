News

Phoenix, Arizona - The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the “Mismatch Bandit.” The Mismatch Bandit is believed to have robbed 18 businesses in Phoenix since August 2, 2018. The most recent robbery occurred on October 25, 2018.

In October, the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and the Phoenix Police Department asked for the public’s assistance to help identify the Mismatch Bandit, who at the time was believed to have committed 14 robberies. Since then he’s become a suspect in four more robberies.

The Mismatch Bandit earned his name due to the various clothing he’s worn throughout the robberies and because there appears to be no pattern to the businesses that he chooses to rob.

The businesses robbed are wide-ranging and include the following: