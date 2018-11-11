News

Washington, DC - Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker issued the following statement on Veterans Day:

"This is the land of the free because it is the home of the brave," Acting Attorney General Whitaker said. "At the Department of Justice, we recognize that our rights depend upon public safety. Our troops risk their lives for that mission, and each of us owes them a debt of gratitude. Today, on the centennial of the Armistice, we stop as a nation to honor those who have taken up that noble mission and kept us safe and free. I hope that all Americans will join me in thanking a veteran today and honoring their heroic service not just today but every day."