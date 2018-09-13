White House Press Secretary on the House and Senate Conference Agreement on the Minibus

Washington, DC - The Administration congratulates the House and Senate on reaching a conference agreement on legislation that makes critical investments in our military, our veterans, and our Nation’s infrastructure. This “minibus” appropriations package aligns with many of the Administration’s priorities, providing the necessary funding to implement President Donald J. Trump’s historic reforms at the Department of Veterans Affairs, including those enacted in the VA MISSION Act, and to modernize and strengthen our nuclear deterrent.

Despite multiple attempts by congressional Democrats to increase spending above the levels provided in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, which the Administration believes are already higher than necessary, the President has made it very clear that we must get our fiscal house back in order and protect American taxpayers. President Trump looks forward to signing this legislation and continuing to work with Congress to enact Fiscal Year 2019 funding for the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies, while continuing to show fiscal restraint.