Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback Travels to Ukraine, Poland, and Uzbekistan

Washington, DC - In Ukraine, Ambassador Brownback will meet with government officials and religious leaders to discuss efforts to protect and promote religious freedom.

In Poland, Ambassador Brownback will attend the 2018 Human Dimension Implementation Meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe as part of the U.S. delegation. He will participate in discussions about repressive measures against peaceful members of ethnic and religious groups. This annual meeting brings together hundreds of civil society representatives and government officials from North America, Europe, and Central Asia for talks to advance human rights and fundamental freedoms. Ambassador Brownback will also participate in a host of bilateral meetings with government officials and religious leaders to discuss religious freedom issues.

Ambassador Brownback will also tour the Auschwitz concentration camp, where he will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Auschwitz Wall of Death and a candle-lighting ceremony at the International Monument at the conclusion of the tour.



In Uzbekistan, Ambassador Brownback will meet with senior government officials to discuss Uzbekistan’s recent positive steps on religious freedom policies and encourage legislative reforms that ensure Uzbekistan upholds its international obligations on freedom of religion or belief.