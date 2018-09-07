Secretary of State Pompeo's Meeting With Indian Foreign Minister Swaraj

New Delhi, India - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met yesterday in New Delhi, India with Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj ahead of the opening of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. Secretary Pompeo and Minister Swaraj discussed joint efforts to promote a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.

The Secretary and Minister Swaraj also discussed efforts to expand the bilateral trade relationship, the importance of moving forward on civil-nuclear cooperation, and the goal of deepening people-to-people ties.