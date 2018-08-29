US Economic Growth in the 2nd Quarter Gets Revised Higher, Remains Strongest Since 2014

Washington, DC - The US economy in the second quarter grew even faster than initially estimated, according to a Commerce Department report released Wednesday.

Gross domestic product, the value of every good and service produced domestically, rose at an annual rate of 4.2%, the Commerce Department said, its fastest growth since the third quarter of 2014. The advance estimate released in July had penciled in growth at 4.1%.

Wednesday’s upward revision, based on more complete data, showed that business investment and inventories contributed more to growth than previously thought.

The April-to-June period was the first full quarter with the tax cuts signed by President Donald Trump in effect.