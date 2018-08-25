President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Personnel to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump Thursday announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Eric George Nelson of Texas, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mr. Nelson, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, has served as an American diplomat since 1990. He is currently Deputy Executive Secretary and Director of the Executive Office of the Executive Secretariat, Office of the Secretary of State, a position he has held since 2015. Mr. Nelson served in seven United States missions overseas, including as Deputy Chief of Mission and Principal Officer. Mr. Nelson began his career in public service as a Peace Corps volunteer in Liberia, West Africa. Mr. Nelson earned his B.S.Ch.E. from Rice University and M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin. He speaks Spanish, German, and Italian.

Matthew John Matthews of Virginia, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Brunei Darussalam.

Mr. Matthews, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, has served as an American diplomat since 1986. He is currently Ambassador for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. Mr. Matthews spent much of his Foreign Service career in the Asia-Pacific region with senior assignments in Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, and the Department of Defense Pacific Command. Additionally, he has served as an Economic Officer in Beijing, Taiwan, and Pakistan. Mr. Matthews earned a B.A. from the University of Oregon and M.A from Johns Hopkins University. He studied at Fu Jen Catholic University, the Inter-University Program, and the Foreign Service Institute in Taipei. Mr. Matthews is the recipient of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award. He speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese.