Attorney General Warns About Falsely Advertised Women’s Conference

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning consumers that they should beware of false and misleading advertising relating to the “2018 Women EmpoweredUp Conference,” which supposedly will take place in late September at an unspecified location in Phoenix.

Online advertising, including the ticket sales page, promises consumers that the conference will have First Lady Michelle Obama as a guest. Other advertising suggests that Cece Peniston and First Lady Angela Ducey will be at the conference as well. In response to inquiries from the AG’s office, Michelle Obama's representatives have confirmed she will not be at the conference.

In addition, the conference’s organizer, Kimberly Shedrick, recently posted to her Facebook page that with every ticket purchased for the conference attendees would receive one entry to win a Maserati Quarttroporte. The pictured Maserati does not belong to Ms. Shedrick, and she deleted the post after being confronted about this fact by a third party.



Ms. Shedrick continues to promote the event and sell tickets for $55 apiece. Ms. Shedrick has stated that she expects to sell 4,000-5,000 tickets (up to $275,000 in ticket sales).



The AG’s office is working to stop false advertising related to this conference and is issuing this advisory to ensure additional consumers are not deceived. Consumers who bought tickets and feel they were deceived should file complaints with the Attorney General's Office.



File a consumer complaint online. Consumers can also call (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the metro areas at (800) 352-8431.



Pictures of some of the advertisements are below: