Gabon National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the people of the Gabonese Republic on the 58th anniversary of your independence on August 17th.

"Exchanges between our peoples continue to increase through programs such as the Young African Leadership Initiative and the International Visitor Leadership Program. The United States stands ready to work directly with Gabon as it strives to diversify its economy, strengthen its maritime security, and counter illicit trafficking of its natural resources. Our bilateral resolve to promote U.S.-Gabon trade, bolster Gabon’s military capacity, and further develop conservation efforts demonstrates our shared vision for a safe and prosperous Gabon.

"We look forward to many more years of friendship and cooperation."