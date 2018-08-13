FBI to Host Exclusive Diversity Agent Recruitment Event

Phoenix, Arizona - On the evening of Wednesday, August 22, 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will host a Diversity Agent Recruitment (DAR) information session. FBI special agents from the FBI Phoenix Office will be available at the event to discuss career opportunities and promote diversity employment within the FBI.

The FBI seeks to hire an additional 900 special agents in 2018. Under a unique hiring initiative, the FBI will be hosting a recruitment event to attract highly qualified candidates for the special agent position. The event will discuss the rewards of pursuing an exciting career as an FBI special agent and the critical role a diverse workforce plays in the success of the FBI. In announcing the event, Special Agent in Charge Michael DeLeon stated, “The threats we face as a nation are becoming increasingly more complex and global in nature. To address new and emerging threats, the FBI is committed to diversifying its special agent population by hiring more female and multi-cultural applicants, as well as candidates possessing backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, and math.”

The FBI recruitment event seeks highly qualified applicants who are U.S. citizens between 23-36 years of age and have a bachelor’s degree (at a minimum) from an accredited institution and three or more years of work experience.

The event is free, but by invitation only. Aspiring FBI candidates can receive an invitation to this event by uploading their resume to the FBI. Visit FBI.Gov/Phoenix and click on the link in the Diversity Agent Recruitment Event section, for more information.

Currently, the FBI employs 13,538 special agents. Approximately 20 percent of the agent workforce is female and 2,252 are from identified minority groups.

While the FBI encourages applicants from all backgrounds to become special agents, recruiters are currently seeking applicants with skills in the following areas:

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)

Foreign Languages (Spanish, Arabic, Farsi, Urdu, Chinese, Korean, Cambodian)

Law

Emergency Medicine

Certified Public Accountants

Attorneys

Detectives

Military (specifically Special Forces, Explosives, WMD, and Intelligence Experts)

Scientists

Pilots (helicopter, fixed wing)

Additional information regarding career opportunities in the FBI is available online at www.fbijobs.gov.