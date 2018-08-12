IRS Employee Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft

Atlanta, Georgia - An Atlanta, Georgia resident pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of aggravated identity theft for her role in a stolen identity refund fraud scheme, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak for the Northern District of Georgia.

According to documents and information presented in court, Stephanie Parker worked for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as a Contact Representative in Atlanta, Georgia. Between September 2012 and March 2013, taxpayers called into the IRS for assistance and Parker handled the taxpayers’ inquiries. During the calls, Parker obtained the taxpayers’ Social Security numbers and addresses. On at least five occasions, Parker used the taxpayers’ personal information to electronically file fraudulent tax returns in their names without their authorization. Parker directed the fraudulent tax refunds to bank accounts controlled by her friends. Parker, in turn, had the money withdrawn from at least one of those accounts and deposited a portion of the money into her own bank account and used it for personal expenses.

Parker faces a mandatory sentence of two years in prison, as well as a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Zuckerman and U.S. Attorney Pak commended special agents of IRS–Criminal Investigation and Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), who conducted the investigation, and Trial Attorneys Michael Boteler, Alexander Effendi, and Melanie Smith of the Tax Division, who are prosecuting this case.