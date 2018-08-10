Hot Weather Results in Multiple 911 Calls to Border Patrol

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents responded to two 911 calls from illegal aliens amid excessive weekend heat resulting in the rescues of six men and a woman west of Tucson.

On Saturday evening, Three Points agents responded to a 911 call west of Tucson and found two El Salvadorian men, ages 18 and 24. The older man required further medical treatment and was transported to a local hospital.

Sunday night, Ajo agents responded to a 911 call originating from 10 miles west of Why and found five individuals; three men and one woman from Guatemala, and one man from Mexico. Their ages ranged from 19 to 27.

All individuals were medically evaluated and their health ensured before being arrested for immigration violations, including the 24-year-old El Salvadoran following his release from the hospital. They were transported to Border Patrol stations for immigration processing.

In the Tucson Sector’s harsh desert environment, border security operations often turn into humanitarian rescue missions. Border Patrol officials encourage anyone in distress, or witnessing others in distress, to call 911 or activate a rescue beacon before a casualty occurs.