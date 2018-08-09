Secretary of State Pompeo's Call With Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili

Washington, DC - Secretary Michael R. Pompeo called Georgian President Margvelashvili on August 7, 2018. During the call, Secretary Pompeo thanked Georgia for its participation in NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and our robust bilateral security cooperation.

The two also discussed the strong U.S. and international support for Georgia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as Georgia’s remarkable democratic and economic progress over the past 10 years, in spite of Russia’s August 8, 2008 invasion of Georgia.