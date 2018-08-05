Northern Arizona Suns to Hold Two Open Tryouts

Prescott Valley, Arizona - The Northern Arizona Suns announced that they will hold two open tryouts for those hoping to enter the NBA G League.

The first tryout will be on Sunday, September 9, at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The second tryout will be on Saturday, September 15, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Both will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with check-in beginning at 8 a.m.

Northern Arizona Suns and Phoenix Suns personnel will be on hand at both tryouts to evaluate athletes ready to show off their skills.

Participants must be 18 years or older.

Athletes can register for either or both tryouts by going to www.nazsuns.com/tryouts. It is $150 per tryout per person for early registration, and $200 the week of. Space is limited at both events.

Across their first two years of existence, the Northern Arizona Suns have invited seven local tryout players to training camp, and four have made the team. Last year, Steven Green (undrafted after two years at Oklahoma Baptist University and two years at the University of Phoenix) tried out and played six games for the Phoenix Suns’ affiliate.

The most notable local tryout player for the Northern Arizona Suns is Josh Gray, who tried out and made the team’s roster in 2016-17. He turned in an impressive rookie campaign and built on that in 2017-18, earning himself an NBA call-up to the Phoenix Suns, where he signed two 10-day contracts. This summer he played in the NBA’s Summer League for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the summer of 2017, he played in the Summer League for the Orlando Magic.