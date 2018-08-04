Arizona Victims of Las Vegas Mass Shooting Encouraged to Apply to Nevada Victims of Crime Program

Phoenix, Arizona - Hundreds of Arizona survivors, of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, are being encouraged to apply to the Nevada Victims of Crime Program to help pay for current or future out-of-pocket expenses resulting from the tragedy. The deadline to apply is October 1, 2018.

According to Nevada officials, 595 Arizonans bought tickets to the Route 91 Harvest Festival last year. So far, only 82 people from Arizona have applied for victim’s benefits, the majority from Maricopa and Mohave counties.



The State of Nevada is continuing their national outreach effort to ensure that everyone in attendance knows how to apply to the Nevada Victims of Crime Program to help pay for expenses.



Funds from the program may help reimburse survivors for medical bills or counseling co-pays not covered by insurance. Even if survivors don’t have any eligible expenses now, they’re encouraged to apply for the program before the deadline in case they incur future expenses.



To apply for benefits:



Website: VegasStrongRC.org

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 1-833-299-2433



Last year, a team of victim advocates with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office volunteered to go to Las Vegas after the tragedy. The team worked alongside the Nevada Attorney General’s Family Resource Center to get victims help and to contact their families.



The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center serves as a free, one-stop resource and referral hub for anyone affected by the shooting, including survivors, family members of victims, emergency responders and anyone who tried to help victims at the scene.