President Donald J. Trump Signs S. 2245 and S. 2850 into Law

Washington, DC - On Wednesday, August 1, 2018, the President signed into law:

S. 2245, the “Knowledgeable Innovators and Worthy Investors Act or the KIWI Act,” which makes New Zealand nationals eligible to enter the United States as nonimmigrant traders and investors provided New Zealand grants reciprocal treatment to U.S. nationals; and

S. 2850, which amends the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water (WMAT) Rights Quantification Act of 2010 to add other uses of the WMAT Settlement Fund; and the Long-Term Leasing Act of 1955 to authorize 99-year leases for all lands within the boundaries of the Santa Clara and Ohkay Owingeh Pueblos.