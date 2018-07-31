Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With Humanitarian Organizations on the Situation in Yemen

Washington, DC - Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan and USAID Administrator Mark Green met today with representatives from international and non-governmental organizations to discuss developments in Yemen, and the dire humanitarian situation there. They discussed the importance of maintaining unimpeded access at the key Red Sea ports of Hudaydah and Saleef, and keeping road networks open, in order to deliver critical commercial goods, including fuel, and humanitarian aid to all Yemenis in need throughout the country.

The representatives expressed concern about Coalition operations in Hudaydah governorate, warned that an offensive would have harmful impact on civilians, and reinforced the need for all parties to allow assistance and relief providers to conduct their neutral and impartial humanitarian relief actions to assist the civilian population in all areas of Yemen.

The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. Government’s support for the efforts of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to advance a diplomatic solution that avoids further escalation and to restart talks.