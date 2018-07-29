FBI Celebrates 110th Birthday

Washington, DC - In 1908, the first Model T was produced, the first ball was dropped in Times Square to celebrate the New Year, the #1 song was Take Me Out to the Ball Game … and the FBI was born.

On July 26, 2018, the FBI celebrates 110 years of public service. In honor of this milestone, we reflect on our history and look forward to the future of the organization. At FBI Headquarters and across all field offices, we are highlighting the FBI’s history and recognizing the people and work of the FBI.

Much has changed since the FBI was established, but many critical attributes remain the same. The Bureau now operates in a digital world where crime not only crosses state lines, but also international borders, in the blink of an eye. Our best traditions have not changed, however—our rigorous adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law, and the guiding principles in our motto of Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity.

“Today, we mark a milestone in our history. Every day of every year, the men and women of the FBI come to work to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution—and after 110 years, the FBI is still giving 110 percent,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “I want to thank all our employees, past and present, for their dedication to the FBI and our mission. We will continue to do the work the American people expect of us—protecting our country and our citizens from terrorism, espionage, cyber attacks, and major criminal threats—and we will continue to do it as they deserve, in accordance with our fundamental tenets of fidelity, bravery, and integrity.”

The FBI was established on July 26, 1908, by Attorney General Charles J. Bonaparte with just 34 special agents and was officially named the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1935. Since then, the FBI has grown to nearly 37,000 employees, including more than 13,500 special agents and more than 22,800 professional staff employees in 56 field offices, more than 400 resident agencies, and 90 legal attaché offices and sub-offices worldwide.