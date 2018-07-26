President Donald J. Trump is Protecting America’s Farmers Against Unfair and Retaliatory Trade Practices

Washington, DC - "Our farmers deserve a government that serves their interest and empowers them to do the hard work that they love to do so much." ~ President Donald J. Trump

PROTECTING OUR FARMERS: In response to unjustified tariffs placed on U.S. agricultural products, President Donald J. Trump is providing American farmers with needed relief.

The President is taking action on trade policy to open markets so that American farmers can compete globally.

President Trump has authorized the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to authorize up to $12 billion in aid to the American agricultural heartland under The Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act. Programs include: Marketing Facilitation Program: Will provide assistance to soybean, sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy, and hog producers. Food Purchase and Distribution Program: Will authorize the purchase of surplus affected commodities such as fruits, nuts, rice, legumes, beef, pork and milk for distribution to food banks and other nutrition programs. Market Promotion Program: Will develop new export markets in conjunction with the private sector on behalf of agricultural producers.

Aid to American farmers will provide relief from unfair retaliations until free, fair, and reciprocal trade deal can be reached with our trading partners.

President Trump understands that farmers want markets, not checks. That’s why his Administration is taking action to lower barriers around the world for American agriculture. This includes plans to expand market opportunities for agriculture and expand the role for U.S. farmers using in-kind foreign aid.



ATTACKS ON AMERICAN AGRICULTURE: America’s farmers have been unfairly targeted by our trade partners, retaliating against President Trump’s efforts to secure fair and reciprocal trade.

United States trading partners have weaponized agricultural exports, rather than working to negotiate mutually beneficial and fair trade deals.

China placed a 25% tariff on some American agricultural products and has manipulated the international soybean market, artificially lowering prices.

Mexico placed 20% to 25% tariffs on some American agricultural products, including pork.

Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs on American agricultural products. Canada already imposes an outrageous 275% on all dairy imports above their quota.

The European Union imposed new retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, including agriculture.

STRENGTHENING AMERICA’S HEARTLAND: President Trump and his Administration have already taken steps to support and expand markets for America’s farmers.