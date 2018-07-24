Merry Christmas

Yuma, Arizona - It’s Christmas in July, at least for 150 Santas who traveled from around the world to attend the 61st World Santa Claus Congress in Copenhagen, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

One Santa from the U.S., who has attended the event for 12 years in a row, told the Reuters News Agency that more and more Kris Kringles have been choosing to dress like an American Santa. Danish Santas, for example, have traded in their traditional gray suits for red suits, white fur trimmed nightcaps, black boots and wide black belts. And, if you doubt the popularity of Old Saint Nick in the non-English speaking world, consider this: Japanese kids are now among the world’s most prolific writers of letters to Santa. As they say in Japan during Yuletide, Merīkurisumasu!