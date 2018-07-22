CDC Investigation Notice: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Raw Turkey Products

Washington, DC - A CDC investigation notice regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to raw turkey products is now available:

Key Points:

CDC and public health and regulatory officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Reading infections linked to raw turkey products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is monitoring the outbreak.

As of July 19, 2018, 90 sick people have been reported from 26 states, including 40 people who have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses in this outbreak started from November 20, 2017 to June 29, 2018.

Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicates that raw turkey products from a variety of sources are contaminated with Salmonella Reading and are making people sick.

A single, common supplier of raw turkey products or of live turkeys has not been identified.

The outbreak strain of Salmonella Reading has been identified in raw turkey products, including ground turkey and turkey patties. The outbreak strain has also been found in raw turkey pet food and live turkeys, indicating it might be widespread in the turkey industry.

CDC and USDA-FSIS have shared this information with representatives from the turkey industry and asked about steps that they may be taking to reduce Salmonella

This investigation is ongoing and CDC will provide more information as it becomes available.

Advice to consumers: