Selection of Annual U.S. Youth Observer to the United Nations

Washington, DC - The U.S. Department of State, in partnership with the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA), is pleased to announce the selection of the annual U.S. Youth Observer to the United Nations. Mr. Michael Scott Peters of Utah was chosen from a competitive pool of applicants that included top-ranked university students and young professionals from across the United States.

Mr. Peters graduated Summa Cum Laude from Utah State University, where he earned a double major in International Business and Marketing while serving as student body president. He also served as the president of the Utah Student Association during the 2017 – 2018 academic year, where he helped spearhead a statewide voter participation campaign engaging 180,000 students. Mr. Peters is a committed advocate for human rights, and is particularly passionate about raising global awareness on human trafficking through his work as a volunteer for Operation Underground Railroad.

The U.S. Youth Observer to the United Nations program was launched in 2012 to increase youth engagement in global affairs. As the Youth Observer, Mr. Peters will represent American youth at the 73rd UN General Assembly in New York and other UN events throughout the coming year, traveling within the United States and overseas to share his impressions and experiences. Mr. Peters follows Ms. Munira Khalif, who served as a voice for American youth at major global events in New York, Geneva, and Hyderabad as the U.S. Youth Observer for 2017 – 2018.