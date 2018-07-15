Yuma Border Patrol Agents Continue to see Spike in Meth and Fentanyl Seizures

Yuma, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe Station Highway 95 and Wellton Station Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoints seized two loads of methamphetamine and a significant number of suspected fentanyl pills over the weekend.

At approximately 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, a Border Patrol canine at the Highway 95 Immigration Checkpoint positively alerted to a 2002 black Acura TL in the primary inspection lane. After the vehicle was sent to the secondary inspection area, Blythe agents discovered 34 wrapped packages of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle frame behind the rear passenger seats. The narcotics weighed 36.8 pounds and have an approximate value of $110,220. The driver, a male 18-year-old United States citizen from San Luis, was arrested.

On Sunday at approximately 5:18 a.m., Wellton agents sent a 2011 gold Chevrolet Equinox to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol canine positively alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded 66 packages of narcotics hidden in the vehicle’s rear quarter panels and under the floor of the rear passenger seat. Sixty-five of the 66 packages contained methamphetamine weighing 74.53 pounds and valued at $223,590. The final package contained 2.3 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills. The pills were sent to a lab for testing. The driver, a 54-year-old male from San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, was a Border Crossing Card holder. He was arrested.

The vehicles and all contraband were seized.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.