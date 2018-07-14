On the Occasion of Montenegro Statehood Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the President and the people of the United States, I send best wishes and congratulations to Montenegro on your Statehood Day.

"Montenegro is a valued friend and new NATO partner that is providing significant support to international peacekeeping efforts. Your steady contributions to NATO’s operations in Afghanistan and in the fight against ISIS demonstrate our shared commitment to the fundamental values in the Washington Treaty: the rule of law, democracy, and individual liberty. At the same time, the United States appreciates the stabilizing role Montenegro plays in the Balkans. Our work together in the fight against corruption, organized crime, and violent extremism further strengthens our friendship.

"We look forward to many more years of cooperation as Montenegro continues its path towards full Euro-Atlantic integration. The United States remains your partner and ally as Montenegro celebrates Statehood Day."