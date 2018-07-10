Mongolia National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend our best wishes to the people of Mongolia as you celebrate your 97th National Day on July 11.

"The United States is proud to call Mongolia a friend and partner. We have accomplished much together based on our shared values and strategic interests, including the promotion of human rights and peace and stability in the region. The strength of our relationship is a testament to the enduring bonds between our people and our shared commitment to democracy.

"The United States is committed to working with Mongolia as it continues to build a vibrant, prosperous society based on the rule of law. Mongolia is truly a model for the world, and the United States looks forward to further strengthening our partnership."