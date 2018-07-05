It’s never too late to say, “I am sorry”

Midvale, Utah - An elderly Texas man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has decided that at 90 years of age it is time to make restitution for the mistakes he made in life.

The Association of Mature American Citizens reports that he even sent a $50 bill and a hand-written note of apology to the town of Midvale in Utah. The note read: “I am enclosing this $50 to pay for a stop sign I took many years ago when I was a thoughtless teenager. Stupid might be a better word for it." Officials in Midvale believe the crime was perpetrated about 75 years ago.